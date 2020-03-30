PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 13,788 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. 44,659,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,747,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

