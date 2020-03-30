PVG Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

PVG Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,096 shares during the period. Centurylink accounts for approximately 2.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Centurylink by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Centurylink by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,308,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,900,580. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTL. Raymond James lowered Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

