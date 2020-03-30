Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $16.09. Redfin shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1,452,835 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Redfin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Redfin by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,594 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,077 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 660,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $12,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.