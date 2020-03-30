Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,810 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.55. 12,442,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,100,098. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

