Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $99.60. 569,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.