Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $99.60. 569,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.
Several research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.
In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
See Also: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.