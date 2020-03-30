Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,196 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $9.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,606,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921,701. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.24. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $324.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.