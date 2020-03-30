Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.58. 1,383,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,597. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

