Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,112 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.00. 14,567,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,364,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

