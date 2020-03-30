Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 25,010 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Prologis stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.88. 6,295,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,083. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

