Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 30,464 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded up $11.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.06. 2,933,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

