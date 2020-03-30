Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,642,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 749.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.16.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 418,964 shares valued at $71,752,168. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.