Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,733,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,858. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.79 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

