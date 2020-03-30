Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,401,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,553,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.