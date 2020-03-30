Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.24.

UNP traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.20. 3,309,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,213. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average of $169.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.