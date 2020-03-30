Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $10.01 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.39. 18,010,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,157,734. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

