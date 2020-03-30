Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,204 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. 18,483,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,947,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

