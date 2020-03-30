Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,674 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 110,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

NYSE VZ traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.77. 20,651,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,119,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

