Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after buying an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $40.32. 27,110,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,936,312. The firm has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

