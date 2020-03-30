Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,949,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,328,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.65.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.