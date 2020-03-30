RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from RSMGOVBETF/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

RSM stock opened at A$21.55 ($15.28) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$21.41 and its 200 day moving average is A$21.46.

