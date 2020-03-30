Stanmore Coal Limited (ASX:SMR) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Stanmore Coal Limited (ASX:SMR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
SMR opened at A$0.78 ($0.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.05. Stanmore Coal has a 1 year low of A$0.64 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.07.
About Stanmore Coal
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Stanmore Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanmore Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.