Stanmore Coal Limited (ASX:SMR) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Stanmore Coal Limited (ASX:SMR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

SMR opened at A$0.78 ($0.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.05. Stanmore Coal has a 1 year low of A$0.64 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.07.

About Stanmore Coal

Stanmore Coal Limited explores, produces, and sells metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. It holds interest in the Isaac Plains, Isaac Downs, Belview, The Range, Lilyvale, Mackenzie, Tennyson, and Clifford projects in the Bowen and Surat basins of Queensland. The company also exports its products.

