Stellar Capital Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $135,646,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $133,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.11. 5,233,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.69. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.44.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

