Stellar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stellar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,817,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,374,000 after acquiring an additional 636,831 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $5.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,916,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,997. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

