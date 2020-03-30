Stellar Capital Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,479,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,323,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,880,484. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

