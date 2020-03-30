Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes $121,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,053.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 311,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,025. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.