Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.90. 1,125,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.30. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.