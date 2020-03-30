Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,429 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 763,310 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 693.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 477,226 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 374,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,790,000 after purchasing an additional 290,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $49.87. 2,949,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Robert W. Baird raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.52.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,306 shares of company stock worth $1,515,216. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

