Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 625,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,563,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 454,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,366. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $70.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.