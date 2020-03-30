Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $6.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,284. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

