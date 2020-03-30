Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Office Properties Income Trust comprises 0.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $49,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,272.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 704.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 111,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 97,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.19. 366,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.