Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $44.26 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kohl’s by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after buying an additional 439,881 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Kohl’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kohl’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

KSS traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,938. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.57%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

