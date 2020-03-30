Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $37,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

FPE traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $16.80. 2,344,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50.

