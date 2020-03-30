Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $41.35 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Global Payments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Global Payments from to in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Global Payments stock traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,917. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

