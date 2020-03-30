Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $41.89 Million Investment in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,892,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $980,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after buying an additional 79,151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. 12,804,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,244. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

