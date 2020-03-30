Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,312 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,125,000. Splunk comprises about 0.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after buying an additional 548,012 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $62,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,124,000 after buying an additional 205,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 233,426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 143,606 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $1,365,374.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,332,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,911,270. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.70. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.