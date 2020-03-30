Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $41.73 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,726,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,582,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,361,000.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,951. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit