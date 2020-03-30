Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,485,000. Marriott International comprises 0.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Marriott International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Marriott International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,563,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,721,000 after purchasing an additional 502,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,096,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.69. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

