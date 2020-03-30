Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. New Street Research currently has $800.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $467.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $502.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,973,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,564,668. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.04, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

