Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 10.7% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,986,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 308,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 184,446 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,189,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,577,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. 8,309,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

