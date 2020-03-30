USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up about 3.3% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $3,928,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.70. 4,178,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,939. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.