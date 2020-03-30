USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. Takes $2.89 Million Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Cameco comprises 3.0% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cameco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cameco by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 486,905 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 2,312.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 301,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Cameco by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 541,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,035 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Cameco Corp has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Cameco’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

