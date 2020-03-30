Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

PG traded up $4.83 on Monday, hitting $115.00. 14,567,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,364,350. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

