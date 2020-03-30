Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,403 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.32. 13,471,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,734,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.11 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

