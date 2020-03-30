Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after purchasing an additional 612,671 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,066,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,911,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,650,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.36. 1,870,365 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

