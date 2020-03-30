Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,573 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.81. 4,860,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,165. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.