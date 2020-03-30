Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,573 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.81. 4,860,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,165. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.19.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit