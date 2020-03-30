Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 241,564 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 241,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,006,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. 19,465,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,947,658. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

