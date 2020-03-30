Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,178 CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.99. 2,295,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,412. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.