Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $863,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. 1,465,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,089. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

