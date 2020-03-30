Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after buying an additional 70,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,413,000 after buying an additional 328,396 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,288,000 after buying an additional 434,124 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after buying an additional 869,387 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. 5,268,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,975. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37.

