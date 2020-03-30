Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $134.65. 2,319,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,259. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

